Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Short Interest Up 45.5% in June

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the June 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, CAO Mark Nunneley sold 67,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $405,846.00. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

AHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of AHT stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,954,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,880,047. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.28. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $8.51.

Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, July 19th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. Analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

