Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Receives GBX 373.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 377.83 ($4.94).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASCL shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on shares of Ascential in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Ascential to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 485 ($6.34) in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Ascential stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 421.20 ($5.50). 387,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 387.33. Ascential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 434.60 ($5.68). The firm has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -12.39.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

