Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 13,837 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 319,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,837 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Hackett Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Hackett Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 105,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Hackett Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 50,771 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Hackett Group by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

HCKT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

HCKT opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.97 million, a P/E ratio of 99.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.63 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.