Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 226,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 63.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 36,770 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $589.25 million, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.46. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $48.55.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 17.16%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

