Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 36,600 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 35.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 14.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 41.8% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.56. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $58.60.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.63 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.81.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.