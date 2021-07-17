Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.12 Billion Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,168,429 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542,554 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.5% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,119,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Apple by 141.5% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 324.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $4,546,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.94. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.32.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.