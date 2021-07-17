Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives $147.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.36.

ARKAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners upgraded Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

ARKAY traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $127.25. 796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.97. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $95.95 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $2.528 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Arkema’s previous annual dividend of $2.35. Arkema’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

