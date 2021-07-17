Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PXRE Group Ltd. provides reinsurance products and services to a worldwide marketplace. They primarily emphasize commercial and personal property and casualty reinsurance risks, and offer both broker-based and direct-writing distribution capabilities. PXRE also provides marine and aerospace reinsurance products and services. “

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARGO. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC lifted their target price on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.81.

Shares of ARGO opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.56.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $510.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.63 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Argo Group International by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,568,000 after purchasing an additional 171,940 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Argo Group International by 7.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,163,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,847,000 after purchasing an additional 156,575 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,157,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after buying an additional 99,394 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 978,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,239,000 after buying an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 968,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,726,000 after buying an additional 83,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.