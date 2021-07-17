Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 523,600 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 680,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 569,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRE stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,742. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $704.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 66.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

ACRE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

