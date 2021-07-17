Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Short Interest Update

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 476,300 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the June 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

ASC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 253,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,899. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.92 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. Analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ASC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ardmore Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.