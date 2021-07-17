ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.89 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.98.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,889,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 39,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

