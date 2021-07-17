ARAW (ARAW) Price Down 33.1% Over Last Week

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 28.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. One ARAW coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ARAW has a market cap of $20,150.59 and $1,473.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ARAW has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.43 or 0.00803317 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

ARAW Coin Profile

ARAW is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

