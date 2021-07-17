AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 232,104 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,104 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $49,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 692,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,500,000 after buying an additional 192,776 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.87.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,708.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,286 shares of company stock worth $4,404,527 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CBOE opened at $116.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.73. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $122.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

