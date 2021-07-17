AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 265,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $43,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Landstar System by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 444,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,753 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Landstar System by 114.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 175.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Landstar System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.47.

Shares of LSTR opened at $155.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.15. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.89 and a 52 week high of $182.63. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $3,427,200.00. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

