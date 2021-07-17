AQR Capital Management LLC Has $46.25 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,195,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,031 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $46,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.32. The company has a market cap of $324.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

