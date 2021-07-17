AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 263,433 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $42,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in First American Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 72.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

FAF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

NYSE FAF opened at $62.98 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $66.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.99. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.