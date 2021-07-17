Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives $10.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APTO. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,095,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 477,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 132,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences stock remained flat at $$2.86 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 930,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,486. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.76. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $7.27.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

