Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.61 Billion

Brokerages predict that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will announce $3.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.13 billion. Aptiv posted sales of $1.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year sales of $15.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $16.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.13 billion to $18.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.58.

NYSE:APTV traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.75. 860,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,122. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $76.18 and a 12-month high of $160.53. The firm has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.97.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,227. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

