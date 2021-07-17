Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Raised to $169.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s current price.

APTV has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.58.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $149.75 on Thursday. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $76.18 and a 1 year high of $160.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.97.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.