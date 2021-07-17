Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $166.00 at Morgan Stanley

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AAPL. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.32.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after buying an additional 1,829,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after buying an additional 383,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

