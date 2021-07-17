Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Short Interest Up 120.9% in June

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,610,000 shares, an increase of 120.9% from the June 15th total of 4,350,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

APLE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $169,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,234 shares of company stock worth $662,211. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

APLE traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.52. 1,169,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $16.57.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. Equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.