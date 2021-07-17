Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Holdings Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 197,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.34. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $200,327.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,817.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,234 shares of company stock valued at $662,211 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.