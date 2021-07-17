AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Holdings Reduced by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AppFolio by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 7.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $134.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.04. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 62.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $2,535,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,555,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on APPF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.