apM Coin (APM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $73,376.00

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One apM Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, apM Coin has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $9.72 million and approximately $73,376.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00048315 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.85 or 0.00797927 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

