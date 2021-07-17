Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Down 73.0% in June

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the June 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS APMSF opened at $46.18 on Friday. Aperam has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $46.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.18.

Get Aperam alerts:

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.