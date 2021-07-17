Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by Northwood Liquid Management LP

Northwood Liquid Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,747 shares during the quarter. Apartment Income REIT comprises approximately 6.6% of Northwood Liquid Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Northwood Liquid Management LP’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $19,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 25.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Toscafund Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $6,402,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $23,574,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Mizuho upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $345,169.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,491.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $6,504,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,759 shares of company stock worth $7,030,416.

Shares of NYSE AIRC traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion and a PE ratio of 29.82. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $51.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.82.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.