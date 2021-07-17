Antonio F. Marquez Sells 2,000 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stock

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) EVP Antonio F. Marquez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $110,760.00.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $58.84. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.36.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.48 million. Analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,798 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 21,962 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 111,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 55,154 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

