Andy Allen Buys 37 Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) insider Andy Allen bought 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.30) per share, for a total transaction of £150.22 ($196.26).

Andy Allen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Andy Allen bought 39 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 382 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of £148.98 ($194.64).

Shares of LON ITM opened at GBX 386 ($5.04) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 390.37. The firm has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -57.61. ITM Power Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ITM Power from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target for the company. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 572 ($7.47).

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

