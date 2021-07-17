Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Down 4.6%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s share price fell 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.24 and last traded at $22.37. 22,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,478,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVXL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Dawson James raised their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.08.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Equities research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $4,422,444.88. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,458.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,678,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after acquiring an additional 159,918 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.