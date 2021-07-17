Analyzing ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) & PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) and PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

ShockWave Medical has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAVmed has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ShockWave Medical and PAVmed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShockWave Medical $67.79 million 87.51 -$65.70 million ($1.99) -85.22 PAVmed N/A N/A -$34.28 million ($0.43) -11.86

PAVmed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ShockWave Medical. ShockWave Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PAVmed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ShockWave Medical and PAVmed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShockWave Medical 0 4 3 0 2.43 PAVmed 0 0 4 0 3.00

ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus price target of $193.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.81%. PAVmed has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.06%. Given PAVmed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PAVmed is more favorable than ShockWave Medical.

Profitability

This table compares ShockWave Medical and PAVmed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShockWave Medical -83.47% -30.92% -25.43% PAVmed N/A -844.91% -93.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of PAVmed shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of PAVmed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PAVmed beats ShockWave Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. ShockWave Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE). Its product pipeline also comprises EsoGuard, a molecular diagnostic esophageal DNA test; EsoCure, an esophageal ablation device to treat dysplastic BE; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; NextFlo, a disposable infusion platform technology; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, a resorbable pediatric ear tube, as well as NextCath and Caldus. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

