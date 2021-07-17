Analyzing Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) & EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares EPR Properties and Public Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPR Properties -44.08% -6.21% -2.47% Public Storage 43.22% 27.74% 11.26%

This table compares EPR Properties and Public Storage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPR Properties $414.66 million 9.64 -$131.73 million $1.89 28.30 Public Storage $2.92 billion 18.84 $1.36 billion $10.61 29.59

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than EPR Properties. EPR Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EPR Properties and Public Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPR Properties 1 5 1 1 2.25 Public Storage 1 7 3 0 2.18

EPR Properties currently has a consensus price target of $43.40, suggesting a potential downside of 18.86%. Public Storage has a consensus price target of $289.20, suggesting a potential downside of 7.88%. Given Public Storage’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Public Storage is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.4% of EPR Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Public Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of EPR Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Public Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

EPR Properties has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Storage has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Public Storage beats EPR Properties on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.7 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

