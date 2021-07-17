Analyzing Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oportun Financial and Synchrony Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $583.70 million 0.96 -$45.08 million ($1.08) -18.62 Synchrony Financial $16.07 billion 1.69 $1.39 billion $2.60 17.97

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Oportun Financial. Oportun Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synchrony Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Oportun Financial and Synchrony Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 Synchrony Financial 0 1 11 0 2.92

Oportun Financial currently has a consensus price target of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.00%. Synchrony Financial has a consensus price target of $52.36, indicating a potential upside of 12.06%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Synchrony Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.3% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Oportun Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and Synchrony Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial -5.17% -5.86% -1.05% Synchrony Financial 13.57% 18.81% 2.31%

Risk and Volatility

Oportun Financial has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Oportun Financial on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans. In addition, it provides promotional financing to consumers for health, veterinary and personal care procedures, and services and products, such as dental, vision, audiology, and cosmetic; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

