Analyzing MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MidWestOne Financial Group and SVB Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidWestOne Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SVB Financial Group 0 5 8 0 2.62

SVB Financial Group has a consensus target price of $568.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.11%. Given SVB Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SVB Financial Group is more favorable than MidWestOne Financial Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and SVB Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidWestOne Financial Group $223.41 million 2.05 $6.62 million $2.37 12.11 SVB Financial Group $4.08 billion 7.47 $1.21 billion $22.87 24.56

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than MidWestOne Financial Group. MidWestOne Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SVB Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and SVB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidWestOne Financial Group 13.63% 12.07% 1.13% SVB Financial Group 34.63% 20.13% 1.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.0% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVB Financial Group has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats MidWestOne Financial Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, and credit card loans, as well as consumer loans, such as personal and automobile loans. In addition, it offers various trust and investment services, including administering estates, personal trusts, and conservatorships, as well as property management, farm management, investment advisory, retail securities brokerage, financial planning, securities trading, mutual funds sales, fixed and variable annuities and tax-exempt, conventional unit trusts, and custodial services. Further, the company provides other products and services comprising treasury management, debit cards, automated teller machines, online and mobile banking, and safe deposit boxes. It offers its products and services primarily through a network of 56 banking offices located in central and eastern Iowa, the Minneapolis/St. Paul metropolitan area of Minnesota, southwestern Wisconsin, southwestern Florida, and Denver, Colorado. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services. This segment also provides foreign exchange services; export, import, and standby letter of credit; investment services and solutions; investment advisory services; vineyard development loans; and debt fund investment services. The SVB Private Bank segment offers private banking services, such as mortgages, home equity and capital call lines of credit, restricted stock purchase loans, and other secured and unsecured lending products, as well as cash and wealth management services. The SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services that manage funds on behalf of third party limited partner investors. The SVB Leerink segment engages in equity and convertible capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, equity research and sales, trading, and investment banking services. It operates through 30 offices in the United States; and offices in Canada, the United Kingdom, Israel, Germany, Denmark, India, Hong Kong, and China. SVB Financial Group was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

