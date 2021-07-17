Analyzing LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) and CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP)

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) and CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LightPath Technologies and CMC Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $34.97 million 1.63 $870,000.00 $0.03 71.67 CMC Materials $1.12 billion 3.65 $142.83 million $7.47 18.63

CMC Materials has higher revenue and earnings than LightPath Technologies. CMC Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LightPath Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LightPath Technologies and CMC Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 CMC Materials 2 2 5 0 2.33

LightPath Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 117.05%. CMC Materials has a consensus price target of $163.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.10%. Given LightPath Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than CMC Materials.

Profitability

This table compares LightPath Technologies and CMC Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies 0.98% 1.70% 1.24% CMC Materials -4.16% 20.99% 9.23%

Risk and Volatility

LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMC Materials has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.4% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of CMC Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of CMC Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CMC Materials beats LightPath Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and China, as well as through distributors and channel partners in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business. The Performance Materials segment includes KMG’s heritage pipeline performance and wood treatment businesses and QED business. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives. It also develops, manufactures and sells chemical mechanical planarization polishing pads, which are used in conjunction with slurries in the chemical mechanical planarization process. The company was founded by William P. Noglows in October 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

