Analysts Set ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) PT at $49.14

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.14.

VIAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli raised ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Macquarie raised ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. South State CORP. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

