Analysts Set (INGA) (AMS:INGA) Target Price at €11.65

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €11.65 ($13.70).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of (INGA) in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of (INGA) in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.60 ($16.00) target price on shares of (INGA) in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of (INGA) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

(INGA) has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

