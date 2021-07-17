Analysts Set Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target at $24.00

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.87.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Frontier Group stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 647,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,039. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontier Group will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

