Analysts Set Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Target Price at $44.33

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Exchange Income from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS EIFZF opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.40.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

