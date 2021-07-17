Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/9/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $415.00 to $425.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $415.00 to $440.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $425.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $336.00 to $385.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $410.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $415.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $410.00 to $415.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $325.00 to $350.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $400.00 to $450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/28/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $425.00 to $453.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $410.00 to $415.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $415.00 to $430.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $395.00 to $415.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $352.00 to $363.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $415.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/28/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $390.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $400.00 to $425.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $410.37. 1,405,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,315. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $414.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $181.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,915,279 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after acquiring an additional 652,748 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after acquiring an additional 645,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

