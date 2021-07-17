Analysts Offer Predictions for QIAGEN’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for QIAGEN in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for QIAGEN’s FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QIAGEN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.97.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in QIAGEN by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in QIAGEN by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

