Analysts Expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Post Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to report earnings of $2.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the highest is $2.05. Synaptics reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

In other Synaptics news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $388,700.00. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,631 shares of company stock worth $739,815. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 71.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

SYNA stock traded down $5.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,961. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.09. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $68.63 and a 1 year high of $160.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

