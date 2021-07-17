Analysts Expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Will Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Analysts expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to report earnings per share of $1.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.99. Stamps.com reported earnings per share of $3.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full-year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $7.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stamps.com.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STMP. Maxim Group cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities cut Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In other Stamps.com news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total value of $29,948,163.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO George Wehlitz sold 210,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $4,140,838.68. Insiders have sold a total of 367,711 shares of company stock valued at $52,441,101 over the last 90 days. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Stamps.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Stamps.com by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $324.02. 628,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.34. Stamps.com has a 52-week low of $159.22 and a 52-week high of $325.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.65.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stamps.com (STMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.