Analysts Expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Will Announce Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to announce $2.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the lowest is $1.98. Avery Dennison posted earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year earnings of $8.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $8.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $9.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.45.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken C. Hicks sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.22, for a total transaction of $1,391,349.96. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,772 shares of company stock worth $1,923,670. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVY opened at $203.29 on Monday. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $111.80 and a one year high of $226.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

