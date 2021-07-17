Analysts Anticipate Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $246.13 Million

Analysts expect that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will post $246.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $244.00 million and the highest is $248.40 million. Yelp reported sales of $169.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $995.84 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

YELP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Yelp in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

YELP traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.87. The stock had a trading volume of 557,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -245.78 and a beta of 1.86. Yelp has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $43.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.39.

In other Yelp news, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $173,612.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $697,439.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,010. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 17.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,208 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 168,798 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 380,754 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 137,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

