Analysts Anticipate Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.71 Million

Equities analysts expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to announce sales of $17.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.46 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $15.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $74.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.39 million to $111.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $207.64 million, with estimates ranging from $115.19 million to $330.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55. The company has a market cap of $865.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.89.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

