Analysts Anticipate Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.71 Million

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to announce sales of $17.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.46 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $15.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $74.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.39 million to $111.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $207.64 million, with estimates ranging from $115.19 million to $330.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55. The company has a market cap of $865.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.89.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.