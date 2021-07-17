Analysts Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.54 Billion

Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will post sales of $3.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.66 billion and the lowest is $3.46 billion. BorgWarner posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $15.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.97 billion to $15.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.55 billion to $17.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

In other news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 13,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $684,030.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,522.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $512,692.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

