Analysts Anticipate Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to post $3.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.33 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year sales of $12.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.71 billion to $13.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Berry Global Group.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on BERY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

BERY stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.00. 899,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,306. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Berry Global Group news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,628,780 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,519,000 after buying an additional 664,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,753,000 after buying an additional 348,338 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,998,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,934,000 after buying an additional 285,567 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,145,000 after buying an additional 1,030,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,074,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,762,000 after buying an additional 537,532 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.