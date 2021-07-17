Analysts Anticipate Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to report earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of BOH traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,302. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $99.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $205,700.00. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $490,380.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,332 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,312. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,526,000 after buying an additional 312,013 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,109,000 after buying an additional 687,337 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,712,000 after buying an additional 34,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,278,000 after buying an additional 16,826 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after buying an additional 25,221 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

