Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Ames National has raised its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Shares of Ames National stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86. Ames National has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

