Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 18,516 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 436.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,516 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 57.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,023. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIS opened at $60.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

